WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighter units are in the area of Schmoker Road and Sullivan Road as they work to contain a grass fire.

In the pictures below, heavy smoke and flames can be seen.





Courtesy: Wichita County Sheriff’s Office

It’s unclear this at this time how many acres have burned and how much of it has been contained.

Avoid the area if possible.