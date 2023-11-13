WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After receiving a large sum of money from a statewide grant, the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture plans to honor a Texas legend.

Charlye Ola Farris, the first African-American woman licensed to practice law in Texas and the first African-American attorney in Wichita County, will have her service to the state honored in The Legends Project, thanks to a recent $15,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation.

The grant will fund educational materials about Farris’ life that will be distributed to schools throughout the area as a part of the Alliance’s Legends Project, culminating in a permanent bronze sculpture of Farris at the Wichita County Courthouse.

“We are grateful to the Texas Bar Foundation for its generous grant supporting this important project,” said Ann Arnold-Ogden, Executive Director of The Alliance. “Charlye Farris was a true trailblazer, and her story is one that deserves to be told and remembered. This project will help us to do just that, and to inspire future generations to follow in her footsteps.”

Lubbock-based Master Sculptor Eddie Dixon has been commissioned to create the sculpture, according to the Alliance’s website. Dixon’s work can be found in the Pentagon, West Point, multiple historical sites throughout the nation and in over 50 countries abroad.

If you’d like to donate to The Legends Project, visit the Alliance’s website.