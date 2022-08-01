WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after a woman died from injuries sustained during an industrial accident over the weekend.

According to Melvin Joyner, a Community Services Unit Deputy with WCSO, the incident occurred sometime before 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Vitro Architectural Glass, formerly PPG, in the 7400 block of Central Freeway.

Authorities said deputies responded to the United Regional emergency room around 6 p.m. in reference to a death investigation.

Deputies said the reporting party told them a woman had been brought to the emergency room by AMR after she was run over by a forklift. Officials said the woman died a short time after her arrival at the emergency room.

According to WCSO officials, the victim has been identified as Kimberly Wright, 31.

Joyner said an autopsy was ordered on Wright and that the incident is currently under investigation.

No other details are available at this time.