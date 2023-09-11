WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County now has a new tax rate and budget for 2024.

According to County Judge Jim Johnson, the new tax rate is a 54-cent value, down from last year’s 56-cent value.

Commissioners said with increases in property values, this reduced rate will raise $3.3 million more in revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget.

The budget comes in at just over $94 million, down from $98.3 million in the 2023 budget.

Other highlights from the budget include $10.5 million dollars to fund our court system, $13.2 million to fund health and welfare and almost $4.5 million to expand water infrastructure.

Additionally, $7.5 million will go to county roads and bridges, and $13.6 million to finish ongoing construction and renovation projects at the courthouse, annex and outlying facilities.

The 2024 budget will also continue the practice of helping fund volunteer fire departments around the county, with over a quarter of a million dollars allocated to the 10 different departments that serve Wichita County.