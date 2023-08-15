KAMAY (KFDX/KJTL) — Oncor has alerted the Kamay community that a planned power outage will take place today, Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

The power will be turned off this morning and will not be restored until 6 p.m. tonight.

According to Oncor area manager Gordon Drake, this outage is to help Oncor safely complete critical repairs to nearby electric infrastructure.

Drake said these repairs are necessary for ensuring the safe and reliable delivery of electric service and cannot be postponed.

Oncor will have all available resources engaged and focused on completing the work as quickly and safely as possible to mitigate the potential impact on Kamay residents.