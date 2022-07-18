WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County man is recovering after an attack on Monday morning.

According to The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the 900 block of Wellington Lane about an assault on July 18 at 10:04 a.m. When deputies arrived they discovered a 66-year-old male that had been assaulted and robbed by an unknown person.

The victim was taken to United Regional Health Care Center by AMR for several facial injuries according to officials. The current condition of the victim is unknown.

While the incident is still under investigation by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office a person of interest has been identified.

If you have any information about this incident please contact the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office at 940-766-8170.