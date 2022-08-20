WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was killed in a plane crash at the Wichita Valley Airport Saturday afternoon.

According to Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, the single occupant of a plane that crashed at the Wichita Valley Airport on Saturday, August 20, was killed.

Wichita County emergency responders were called to the airport before 1:30 p.m. for reports of a plane that had crashed.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff and caught fire, Sgt. Buesing said. A witness on the scene told our reporter that she saw the plane crash and land upside down.

The identity of the pilot is not being released at this time. The Federal Aviation Administration is taking over the investigation into the cause of the crash.

This is a developing situation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more about this incident.