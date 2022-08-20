WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple Wichita County agencies are responding to the Wichita Valley Airport for a plane that crashed.

According to our reporter from the scene, a plane crashed shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 20. Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Wichita West Fire Department are among those responding to the scene.

A large plume of smoke could be seen coming from the area of the crash, and fire crews were extinguishing a small grass fire.

A witness told us that she saw the plane crash and land upside down.

We have a reporter on scene and are working to gather more information about this incident.

This is a developing situation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.