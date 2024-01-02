WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Amid approximately three years of renovations, progress is being made inside both the Wichita County Courthouse and the Wichita County Annex, also known as the County Tax Office.

According to Precinct One County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp, as far as the Tax Office goes, the entire building, including the property tax side, is estimated to open sometime in the summer of 2024.

Beauchamp said they are currently waiting on a certificate of occupancy for the Wichita County Annex building and said once the doors open, the property tax side will be moved to where the tag office used to be while keeping the tag process online for the time being.

And, as far as the courthouse goes, the new temporary 30th District Courtroom is currently being used until repairs are made in the old 30th District Courtroom due to a major flood from last year.

“We’re just about to kick off the 30th District Court revitalization from after the flood last year,” Beauchamp said. “That should be on the court next week, I believe, for the final budget approval for that project, so that’s about to get underway quickly.”

Beauchamp said that once repairs are made to the old 30th District Court, the next big project will be moving the 89th and 78th District Courts up to the fourth floor in the space the old jail once occupied.

Once that has happened, Beauchamp said, they will use the old 78th and 89th courts as County Court at Law courtrooms.