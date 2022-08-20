WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Forum was packed Saturday for a night of music and fun, all to raise money for the Humane Society of Wichita County.

The Rescue Me fundraiser was hosted by our very own Darrell Franklin while Tobin McDuff ran the live auction Saturday night, August 20.

Cheryl Heineken with the Humane Society said events like this one are very important for the organization.

“The Humane Society – we’re not funded by any kind of government or city or county funds, we work strictly off donations and grant money, so this is a big, important event for us to help us keep our doors open,” Heineken said.

The band Memphis Soul was also at the event providing some tunes for the night.