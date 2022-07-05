WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With blazing temperatures can come several heat-related illnesses, especially for those working directly in the heat for long periods of time. Some of those working directly in line with the sun are road crews laying asphalt that brings those temps up even higher.

You think it’s hot? Imagine being these guys pouring molten hot asphalt on a daily basis, but for Wichita County Maintenance Supervisor Brian Moore, it’s just another day at work.

“After so long the asphalt gets deteriorated and the ride gets to a point where it needs to be repaved to keep a smooth ride and keep a good wear surface on the road and that’s why we’re here,” Moore said.

But working 12-hour shifts in hundred plus temps, TxDOT Public Information Officer, Adele Lewis said that heat can pose some serious threats.

“Heat stress, heat stroke, we don’t want any of our guys having to go to the hospital and we don’t want anything even more unfortunate to happen to them. So keeping our workers safe, healthy, and alive and ready to come back to work tomorrow is job one,” Lewis said.

Moore said they have plenty of ways to ensure that his guys are as safe as possible while out working in this heat.

“What we do is we keep plenty of water and we drink our electrolyte additives and we try to keep enough guys that we can rotate them on a job to where they’re not in the heat solid all day,” Moore said.

And for Lewis, she said it takes a special type of person to be able to endure heat like this.

“These guys are tough. They’re out here working in hundred-plus temperatures. They’re not complaining they’re working hard. I don’t know how they do it then winter comes and they’re out trudging around in the snow in sub-zero temperatures and it doesn’t seem to phase them. I couldn’t do it but these are hearty guys,” Lewis said.

“You got to kind of get used to the weather, it’s a challenge but you know we just handle it the best we can. We’ve got a real good crew of guys that are working really hard and doing the best they can,” Moore said.

Moore said once this project is finished, it’s on to the next one no matter what mother nature may throw at them.

Moore and Lewis want to remind the public to be patient with the crews out working and obey all traffic signs in the area to help their crew stay as safe as possible.