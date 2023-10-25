WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — There is a scam circulating in Wichita County in which individuals are posing as employees of the Sheriff’s Office.

A group of persons has been calling citizens advising them that they have outstanding warrants out for their arrests or that they failed to show up for jury duty.

The subjects have been identifying themselves as Sheriff’s Office officials and have been using actual names of deputies. They are also requesting callers send them a Bitcoin transfer to pay for these outstanding warrants or fines.

Officials with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, that they will not contact citizens by telephone if they have outstanding warrants or fines.

The Sheriff’s Office advised against giving out payment or personal information anywhere if individuals do receive these phony calls.

If you receive a phone call that seems falsified or asks for personal information upfront, hang up immediately and contact the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office at (940) 766-8170.