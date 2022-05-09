WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Step by step, the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office in Wichita County is promoting healthy living.

“So over the eight weeks, the entire community centers, both youth centers will be competing to walk 832 miles which is the distance across Texas,” Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Agent Heather Simpson said.

That Walk Across Texas summer program will pit the Wichita Falls YMCA against the Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club in a battle of fitness to promote getting outside and increasing physical activities of any kind.

“They can play basketball, they can football, they can swim, play volleyball, get all of their activity and track it to go towards their miles,” Simpson said.

And now going on year three, Simpson says they spend all year planning and tweaking things to ensure it’s a memorable experience for kids each time.

“We look and see how popular some programs were, what changes can be made, what things we can add, how can we make it more interesting? Because sometimes we have kids in the program from year to year so we don’t want to have repetitive things, we want to make it fun,” Simpson said.

This is just one of 10 different programs the extension office offers through the Better Living for Texans Program. Each promoting nutrition, gardening and physical activity, and not just for kids but for adults too.

“Those two things combined, we find that it creates more conversations at home and they end up having more healthier options throughout the summer and during the school year,” Simpson said.

No matter the age we could all use a refresher on healthy living.

Click here for more information.