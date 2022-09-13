WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An annual event is set to begin this week in Wichita Falls that’s full of food and fun for the whole family, all while raising money for local nonprofit organizations.

The Texas-Oklahoma Fair kicks off Tuesday night, September 13, 2022, and lasts until Saturday, September 17, at the MPEC.

Admission is $10 per person over the age of 12. Children 12 years old and under are free. Armbands are $20 per person. Tickets are $1.25 each or 20 tickets for $20.

In addition to all the classic rides, the iconic Ferris wheel, the fried food and the carnival-style games, entertainment will include live bands, life professional wrestling from the WF Wrestling Association, Minnie’s Pony Rides & Petting Zoo, and classic and specialty cars from Lone Star Muscle Cars.

Please find the fair’s hours of operation below:

Tuesday, September 13 — 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 14 — 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 15 — 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Friday, September 16 — 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 17 — 1:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

An event map can be found below:

The Texas-Oklahoma Fair is one of the largest events for the Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club and helps the club raise money for scholarships and donations to various local non-profits.

For more information, visit the Texas-Oklahoma Fair’s Facebook page.