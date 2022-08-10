WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Gives is the largest one-day charity event that gives our 24-county area of North Texas and Southern Oklahoma 16 hours to give back to the community.

The Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation has been around since 1999 to ensure long-term giving in Texoma. This will be the seventh year they’re hosting this online fundraiser.

“Every year has been better than the year before,” WF Area Community Foundation President Leslie Schaffner said. “I think everyone has caught on to the value of a giving day for non-profits in our community, and we’re excited to host this seventh annual event.”

From 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, donations can be made through the website to give back to charities and organzations that matter to you. The Texoma Gives website gives community members an opportunity to learn about organizations in our area they might not have heard of before.

“It’s an oppurtunity to learn more about more of the nonprofit activity in our area and also to give to it,” Schaffner said. “People just go to our website – Texomagives.org – and they can search by a particular organization.”

During the event, organizations can strategize to win cash prizes based on the amount of donations they’ve recieved within the 16-hour period.

In the past six years, $7.3 million have been collected for nonprofits through this one-day event.

“We want to continue that upward progress,” Schaffner said. “It’s my goal by the end of next year that we’ve crossed the 10 million mark.”

Donors are now able to submit early donations through their website. Once you donate, you will recieve a gift receipt through your email.

There is a $10 minimum donation. You can learn more about Texoma Gives here.