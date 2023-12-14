WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— If you have been to Hamilton Bryan recently, you may have seen the red sleigh with presents inside.

Over the past few weeks, The Wichita County Child Welfare Board has been collecting gifts and donations for foster children. Hundreds of toys and donations were picked up on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Volunteers began to wrap the gifts and each child had a wish list that was fulfilled, along with a large bag filled with presents from that list.

“Today, we are receiving all the gifts that people purchased and bought and they’re being bagged up,” Chairman of (WCCWB) Douglas Kabell said. “And then eventually tomorrow, all the caseworkers will come in, in the afternoon, pick up their kids and the bicycles and whatever else that they have, and distribute them to the foster children.” One of the biggest donations was from Ryan and Jaime Huff, Owners of ‘Flo Tex.

All of the community’s donations are much appreciated and will ensure foster children all around Texoma to have a Merry Christmas.