WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The suspect in a stand-off with Wichita County Sheriff’s deputies in Kamay has been identified and charged after authorities said he held up inside a residence with a shotgun.

Eddie Turnbow, Jr. mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Eddie Lee Turnbow Jr., 28, of Kamay, faces two felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following Sunday night’s stand-off.

Turnbow is currently booked in the Wichita County Jail on bonds totaling $50,000.

Deputies said they responded to a report of gunshots at around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the corner of Highway 25 and FM 1180 in Kamay.

Once they arrived at the scene, a woman told them Turnbow had shot at the vehicle she was in multiple times with a shotgun, hitting it once and causing extensive damage.

Deputies said as they began approaching the residence, they saw Turnbow walk towards the highway and rack the shotgun he was armed with.

Deputies called for backup and a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies ensued, lasting well over an hour. According to the affidavit, the standoff ended when deputies tased Turnbow in the front yard after he wouldn’t comply with their commands.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said a Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected vehicle was on the scene during the standoff. So far, no injuries to civilians or law enforcement have been reported in this incident.

Peyton Palmer mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Sheriff Duke also said a female was standing outside the residence and would not leave to meet with deputies.

The woman was identified as Turnbow’s girlfriend, Peyton Palmer of Electra.

After Turnbow was in custody, Palmer was also arrested and charged with interfering with public duties.

Deputies said in addition to refusing orders to leave, Palmer also refused to tell them where she placed the weapon Turnbow used.

It is still unclear at this time why Turnbow opened fire in the first place.

