WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association provides the perfect environment for young entrepreneurs to try their hand at selling their products.

For Jeremey Ramsey and Tamara Wherry, the farmers market expanded their business immensely.

“I have people when I go out to buy groceries, and they say ‘Hey, I recognize you from the farmer’s market,’ ‘Can I get some of this? You bring it by my house later today’,” said Ramsey. “So, the farmers market is definitely helping.”

For Victus Preserving, their year really caught fire when they took home the championship title with the salsa competition back in August.

After taking his title, Ramsey continued to ‘stand on business’, and even expanded his product line.

“We’re doing fresh made pickles,” said Ramsey. ” I have a baked sweets that I do. Coming soon, we’re going to have homemade potato chips. We have spice rubs. Pretty much anything you need that flavor to your life we’re going to have.”

On the other side of the coin, Tamara Wherry started her business two years ago, but the farmers market allowed her to expand and find new clients.

“I run a vegan organic skin care business,” said Wherry. “I do products for men, women and children. I do everything from lip care to facial care, body care. I have my own perfume in cologne fragrance. I even make incense, so I have quite a few things.”

This year was about the client base. Next year, Wherry has her eyes on perfecting her craft.

“I’ve been in it about two years and I’m learning, learning, learning. I’ve been learning a lot,” said Wherry. “So now it’s kind of taking everything that I’ve been learning and honing it in and really, really kind of perfecting what I do.”

Allowing the entrepreneurial spirit to stay alive.

To stay up to date with the farmer’s market, you can follow their Facebook page by clicking here.