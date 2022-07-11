WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Schools, grocery stores, or even at Fourth of July parades, mass shootings can occur just about anywhere.

“One of the things we stress in these classes is whether you’re at a grocery store or shopping mall or shopping center just look around, know your surroundings, know where the exits are. If there’s a chance for you to make it to that exit that’s your best method,” Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputy Melvin Joyner said.

That’s why the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, along with other groups, teamed up to educate the community on how to react if one was to find themselves in an active shooter situation. Something Deputy Joyner says you just have to prepare for these days.

“Tonight we’re going to talk about different aspects of active shooters and what to do if you’re in a place and an active shooter enters. One of the things, do you have a way to escape? If not find a place that’s safe, dial 911 leave your phone out even if you cannot talk that way the dispatcher knows what’s gong on,” Joyner said.

Knowing what to do during an emergency situation can truly be the defining factor between life and death.

“It’s very important for people to know what to do and how to react and that’s one of the things we strive to do is educate them so they won’t become a victim,” Joyner said.

The class focused on what to do during an active shooting, and even after. It also offered survival tips that even the youngest of attendees say could come in handy.

“It’s important for like everybody because you never know who or even when it’s going to happen,” Zoie Rector said.

While no one hopes to encounter this experience, the lessons from this training are things we all need to know.

“If something were to happen I’d want to like try and help protect my friends and family and classmates,” Rector said.

“The more of this training that we can do in the community, make more people aware, I think it just helps keep the community a lot safer,” Joyner said.

As we all hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.

Deputy Joyner says if you’re interested in the training being taught at a location near you, all you need to do is contact the sheriff’s office. Click here for the sheriff’s office website.