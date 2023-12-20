WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The Wichita Falls/Wichita County Public Health District received funding from the State of Texas that were approved by the Wichita Falls City Council during the December 19, 2023 City Council meeting.



The awarded funds from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) are for the Public

Health Workforce Grant. The award increased funding by $700,793.

Eleven Health District employees work under this grant, and the funding will allow the Health District to make strategic investments to support the hiring, and training of the public health workforce.

The additional funds will be used on the most important health factors in Wichita and to support the vision and mission of the health district which includes: diabetes prevention and education, tobacco cessation and prevention, and communication with the public regarding Health District services.

DSHS awarded the additional funding to the Health District based on the history and quality of

work performed by the district in the community with these funds.

Director of Health, Amy Fagan, said “This is a great day for public health. These additional funds

will provide support for staff and operations in several sections within the Health District to

serve Wichita Falls and Wichita County.”