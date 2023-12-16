WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— At the Downtown Farmers Market, Mayor Tim Short made an appearance on December 16.



His official duty today was reading to children.

Short, the newly elected mayor in November is just a month into the job. Short is already getting plenty of input from local citizens.

“Look for positive things to be happening in the community that people will be a part of during the year,” Short said. “And we’re looking for I say positive growth, and being positive about the schools opening and being positive about Texas Tech partnering with MSU. Being positive about opportunities we have with Sheppard Air Force Base here.”



Mayor Short said he’s already reaching out to potential businesses about locating in the city and water issues will continue to be a major issue heading into the new year.