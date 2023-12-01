WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department anticipates a major upgrade to their system with the purchase of body cams for all officers.

Sergeant Charlie Eipper states City Council’s approval will help them cover the cost of the storage software.

“The ultimate outcome we’re looking for is the ability to purchase not only the hardware, the body cams themselves, but also the software that it’s going to take to keep all that memory,” said Eipper. “That’s the expensive part. That’s the toughest part to get.”

Councilman Larry Nelson is positive this will pass in Tuesday’s Council meeting, and he believes it will not cost anything to citizens.



“Part of that (the funds) is going to be a grant,” said Nelson. “I don’t think it is going to cost us anything, but I haven’t voted on an increase, ever. “

Eipper said the police department loves its citizens and wants them to feel safe and secure. He believes the addition of body cams will allow the public to feel reassured.

“We’ve had them in our cars and, then, always having the audio, sometimes you might get out of that picture,” said Eipper. “With it right there, I think they just feel like we’re more accountable and so they feel more secure, and that’s understandable. We want that.”

He also believes this will continue to protect police officers against false allegations. Nelson noted the process for getting body cams has been in the works for the past two years. Cities around us all have body cams, he stated we are past due for having our own.