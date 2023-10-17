ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — As we approach the last two months of 2023, Wichita County Commissioners want to hear from citizens on things they’d like to see in 2024.

“We just wanted to gather ideas while we were out and about and try to see what interests may be out there that we could talk about because next year’s budget will be on top of us before we know it,” Wichita County Commissioner for Precinct 4 Jeff Watts said.

Commissioners said they can only do work that the citizens need and desire if residents make their requests known as several did at a town hall meeting on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in Electra.

“It would be nice if they could get together and do something with some of our streets,” Electra Resident Susan Howell said. “Our town doesn’t have a whole lot of money to fix them, but we need drainage and we need streets, so if they could help with that, that’d be great.”

Commissioners said folks across the county can expect to see more road and bridge improvement and new communication towers for the western side of Wichita County, but there’s still plenty that can be done of course through collaboration with county residents.

“We’d like to be able to get some industry in,” Howell said. “Some more people would be good. We’ve got a wonderful high school and grade school, so we’ve got the base for it, we just need the people and the business.”

Open to county-wide improvements, Commissioner Watts said he always appreciates the feedback.

“They’re interested and we love to have that feedback and that communication with them,” Watts said. “That’s always a great thing, and our doors are always open.”

As everyone works collectively to move the county forward.

The next town hall meeting will be on Thursday, October 19, 2023, for Precinct Three and it will be held at Sammy’s Social 1110 E. Highway Street in Iowa Park at 6:00 p.m.

On Thursday, November 30, there will be another town hall for Precinct One, and it will be held at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at 2 Eureka Circle, starting at 6:00 p.m.

For more information on these meetings, click here.