WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday twonew COVID-19-related deaths for the week of September 3 thru September 9, 2022.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 now stands at 600.

Both deaths reported this week were in patients aged 70 and older.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19-related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 24 54 149 148 207

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 185 new COVID-19 cases for the week of September 3 thru September 9, 2022.

There are 18 (10%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 167 (90%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.



There are 49 new re-infection cases. Of those, 7 (14%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 42 (86%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.

The positivity rate reported in Wichita County this week is 24.2%

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday 3 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wichita County for the week of September 3 thru September 9, 2022,

Of the 3 individuals hospitalized on Friday, September 9, 2 are vaccine breakthrough cases; of the 2, 0 are up to date and 2 have completed their primary series, but are not up to date. None are re-infections.

The Public Health District did not provide information regarding how many patients are considered to be in critical condition.

Active Cases in Wichita County

As of August 26, 2022, there are 256 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 3 hospitalized and 253 recovering from home.

The breakdown of the number of active COVID-19 cases per city in Wichita County can be found below:

Wichita Falls — 193 active cases

— 193 active cases Burkburnett — 47 active cases

— 47 active cases Iowa Park — 10 active cases

— 10 active cases Electra — 6 active cases

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

For the week of September 3 thru September 9, 2022, the Health District is reporting 185 new cases. 2 deaths, 3 hospitalizations, and 201 recoveries.

The positivity rate for that two-week time period was 24.2%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 90%.

Vaccines in Wichita County

