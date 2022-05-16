WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Though they agree fire dangers are higher now than when they put a burn ban in place in December 2021, Wichita County Commissioners, on advice of emergency management and fire chiefs, lifted the county-wide burn ban on Monday, May 16.

They said the recommendation was made because controlled burns are needed in many places to burn away combustible materials and for agricultural purposes.

Also, fire departments report no recent fires were the results of controlled or allowed, set fires.

However, they urged county residents to use extreme caution in burns and that should the need arise, the judge can issue a new emergency seven-day burn ban that can be ratified and extended by commissioners, and that they will review conditions weekly.

They also advise anyone planning to do a burn that they are required to contact their local fire department, dispatcher and sheriff’s office.

Here is a list of dispatches agencies:

Iowa Park PD dispatches: 940-592-2181

Electra PD dispatches: 940-495-2131

Burkburnett PD dispatches: 940-569-2231

See below for a full list of rules for burns: