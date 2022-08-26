WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The burn ban that went into effect in late June has been terminated in Wichita County.

On Friday, August 26, the Wichita County Commissioners’ Court voted unanimously to terminate the June 22 order that prohibited outdoor burning.

The Commissioners’ Court said the circumstances that made the burn ban necessary no longer exist.

Earlier in the summer, Wichita County was facing drought conditions that made grassfires and wildfires more likely.

Thanks to recent rainfall, lake levels in most of Wichita County are above drought watch levels.

The City of Wichita Falls reported on Monday, August 22, that the current drought status is normal, meaning combined lake levels are above 65%.