WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month and Monday morning Wichita County Commissioners acknowledged the month with a proclamation.

This is the time of year that Adult Protective Services works to educate the public on the issues our elderly neighbors face, and the resources that can help prevent abuse and neglect. Especially if someone finds themselves in that situation.

Case workers say this month is important because it’s a good way to educate the public about what APS does.

“With having June being Elder Abuse Awareness Month, it brings awareness to our community a lot of times when we go out to visit families. A lot of them don’t know we exist, they don’t know who APS is, they know who CPS is but not APD is. So it’s just to bring light to us frontline workers out there serving our community and keeping our community safe,” APS case worker Lucas Olson said.

Wednesday, June 15, is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.