WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In observance of the holiday season, the Wichita County Courthouse and Annex will observe closures on specific dates, impacting access for residents.

The administration has announced that both the Wichita County Courthouse and Annex will remain closed on December 25 and 26, allowing staff and patrons time to observe the Christmas holiday.

Services and operations within these facilities will resume promptly at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Furthermore, in anticipation of New Year’s Day, both buildings are set to remain closed on Monday, January 1, 2024, providing employees and the public with the chance to celebrate the New Year.

Residents are urged to plan accordingly for any services or matters that may require attention during these closure dates. Additionally, alternative arrangements or online services, where available, are encouraged for matters that cannot wait until the buildings reopen.

For more information regarding specific departments or services affected by the closures, residents are advised to contact the Wichita County Courthouse or Annex ahead of the closure dates.