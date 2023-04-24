WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Ahead of the upcoming local elections, registered voters can head to the polls early to cast their ballots early for the races affecting the communities they live in ahead of Election Day on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
In Wichita County, registered voters must vote in the polling location that corresponds to their precinct’s election. For example, Burkburnett voters must vote in Burkburnett, Electra voters must vote in Electra, and Iowa Park voters must vote at one of Iowa Park’s two early voting locations.
For more information on voting and elections in Wichita County, visit the Wichita County Election Webpage or call (940) 766-8174.
Please find the available polling locations and hours of operations for early voting in Wichita County below:
Burkburnett City Hall
501 Sheppard Road
Burkburnett, Texas, 76354
- Monday, April 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 25 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, April 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, April 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29 — Closed
- Sunday, April 30 — Closed
- Monday, May 1 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 2 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Electra City Hall
100 South Main Street
Electra, Texas, 76360
- Monday, April 24 — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 25 — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 26 — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, April 27 — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Friday, April 28 — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29 — Closed
- Sunday, April 30 — Closed
- Monday, May 1 — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 2 — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Iowa Park City Hall
103 North Wall Street
Iowa Park, Texas, 76367
- Mon, April 24 — 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Tue, April 25 — 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wed, April 26 — 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thu, April 27 — 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fri, April 28 — 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Sat, April 29 — Closed
- Sun, April 30 — Closed
- Mon, May 1 — 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Tue, May 2 — 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Iowa Park CISD & City Tax Office
328 East Highway Street
Iowa Park, Texas, 76367
- Monday, April 24 — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 25 — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 26 — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, April 27 — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday, April 28 — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29 — Closed
- Sunday, April 30 — Closed
- Monday, May 1 — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 2 — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
