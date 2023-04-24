WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Ahead of the upcoming local elections, registered voters can head to the polls early to cast their ballots early for the races affecting the communities they live in ahead of Election Day on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

In Wichita County, registered voters must vote in the polling location that corresponds to their precinct’s election. For example, Burkburnett voters must vote in Burkburnett, Electra voters must vote in Electra, and Iowa Park voters must vote at one of Iowa Park’s two early voting locations.

For more information on voting and elections in Wichita County, visit the Wichita County Election Webpage or call (940) 766-8174.

Please find the available polling locations and hours of operations for early voting in Wichita County below:

Burkburnett City Hall

Sheppard Road 501 Sheppard Road

Burkburnett, Texas, 76354 Monday, April 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 — Closed

— Closed Sunday, April 30 — Closed

— Closed Monday, May 1 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Electra City Hall

South Main Street 100 South Main Street

Electra, Texas, 76360 Monday, April 24 — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27 — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 28 — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 — Closed

— Closed Sunday, April 30 — Closed

— Closed Monday, May 1 — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Iowa Park City Hall

North Wall Street 103 North Wall Street

Iowa Park, Texas, 76367 Mon, April 24 — 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

— 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tue, April 25 — 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

— 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wed, April 26 — 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

— 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thu, April 27 — 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

— 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fri, April 28 — 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

— 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sat, April 29 — Closed

— Closed Sun, April 30 — Closed

— Closed Mon, May 1 — 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

— 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tue, May 2 — 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Iowa Park CISD & City Tax Office

East Highway Street 328 East Highway Street

Iowa Park, Texas, 76367 Monday, April 24 — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27 — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 28 — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29 — Closed

— Closed Sunday, April 30 — Closed

— Closed Monday, May 1 — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

