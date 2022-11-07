WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is Election Day for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polling locations in all counties will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

You must be in line at a polling location by 7 p.m. in order to cast your vote. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be given the ability to vote.

In Wichita County, registered voters from any precinct can vote at any polling location in Wichita County, regardless of whether or not they live within the same precinct as the polling location.

For more information on voting and elections in Wichita County, visit the Wichita County Election Webpage or call (940) 766-8174.

Please find the available polling locations on Election Day in Wichita County below:

Allendale Baptist Church

4650 Allendale Road
Wichita Falls, Texas 76310

Western Hills Baptist Church

5107 Ridgecrest Drive
Wichita Falls, Texas 76310

Clark Student Center, MSU

3410 Taft Boulevard
Wichita Falls, Texas 76308

Texas Highway Department

1601 Southwest Parkway
Wichita Falls, Texas 76302

The Church at Sheppard

2101 Puckett Road
Wichita Falls, Texas 76306

Cameron Gardens VFD

153 F.M. 1740
Wichita Falls, Texas 76305

Tenth & Broad Church of Christ

1319 10th Street
Wichita Falls, Texas 76301

First Baptist Family Center

300 West Bank Street
Iowa Park, Texas 76367

Martin Luther King Center

1100 Smith Street
Wichita Falls, Texas 76301

Mercy Church

3101 McNiel Avenue
Wichita Falls, Texas 76309

Floral Heights UMC

2215 10th Street
Wichita Falls, Texas 76309

First Baptist Church

406 West Garrison Street
Electra, Texas 76360

The Forum

2120 Speedway Avenue
Wichita Falls, Texas 76308

Faith Lodge #1158

3503 Kemp Boulevard
Wichita Falls, Texas 76308

Kamay VFD

8537 State Highway 258
Kamay, Texas 76369

Wesley UMC

1526 Weeks Street
Wichita Falls, Texas 76302

Legacy Church of God

1420 Loop 11
Wichita Falls, Texas 76306

Commissioner Pct. 2 Building

102 West College Street
Burkburnett, Texas 76354

Region IX Education Center

301 Loop 11
Wichita Falls, Texas 76306

Faith Baptist Church

411 South Wall Street
Iowa Park, Texas 76367

Jefferson Baptist Church

401 Jefferson Street
Wichita Falls, Texas 76306

Life Church

4350 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, Texas 76309

Haws Road Community Center

2635 Haws Road
Iowa Park, Texas 76367

