WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is Election Day for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polling locations in all counties will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
You must be in line at a polling location by 7 p.m. in order to cast your vote. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be given the ability to vote.
In Wichita County, registered voters from any precinct can vote at any polling location in Wichita County, regardless of whether or not they live within the same precinct as the polling location.
For more information on voting and elections in Wichita County, visit the Wichita County Election Webpage or call (940) 766-8174.
Please find the available polling locations on Election Day in Wichita County below:
Allendale Baptist Church
4650 Allendale Road
Wichita Falls, Texas 76310
Western Hills Baptist Church
5107 Ridgecrest Drive
Wichita Falls, Texas 76310
Clark Student Center, MSU
3410 Taft Boulevard
Wichita Falls, Texas 76308
Texas Highway Department
1601 Southwest Parkway
Wichita Falls, Texas 76302
The Church at Sheppard
2101 Puckett Road
Wichita Falls, Texas 76306
Cameron Gardens VFD
153 F.M. 1740
Wichita Falls, Texas 76305
Tenth & Broad Church of Christ
1319 10th Street
Wichita Falls, Texas 76301
First Baptist Family Center
300 West Bank Street
Iowa Park, Texas 76367
Martin Luther King Center
1100 Smith Street
Wichita Falls, Texas 76301
Mercy Church
3101 McNiel Avenue
Wichita Falls, Texas 76309
Floral Heights UMC
2215 10th Street
Wichita Falls, Texas 76309
First Baptist Church
406 West Garrison Street
Electra, Texas 76360
The Forum
2120 Speedway Avenue
Wichita Falls, Texas 76308
Faith Lodge #1158
3503 Kemp Boulevard
Wichita Falls, Texas 76308
Kamay VFD
8537 State Highway 258
Kamay, Texas 76369
Wesley UMC
1526 Weeks Street
Wichita Falls, Texas 76302
Legacy Church of God
1420 Loop 11
Wichita Falls, Texas 76306
Commissioner Pct. 2 Building
102 West College Street
Burkburnett, Texas 76354
Region IX Education Center
301 Loop 11
Wichita Falls, Texas 76306
Faith Baptist Church
411 South Wall Street
Iowa Park, Texas 76367
Jefferson Baptist Church
401 Jefferson Street
Wichita Falls, Texas 76306
Life Church
4350 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, Texas 76309
Haws Road Community Center
2635 Haws Road
Iowa Park, Texas 76367
