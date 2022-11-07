WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is Election Day for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polling locations in all counties will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

You must be in line at a polling location by 7 p.m. in order to cast your vote. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be given the ability to vote.

In Wichita County, registered voters from any precinct can vote at any polling location in Wichita County, regardless of whether or not they live within the same precinct as the polling location.

For more information on voting and elections in Wichita County, visit the Wichita County Election Webpage or call (940) 766-8174.

Please find the available polling locations on Election Day in Wichita County below:

Allendale Baptist Church 4650 Allendale Road

Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 Western Hills Baptist Church 5107 Ridgecrest Drive

Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 Clark Student Center, MSU 3410 Taft Boulevard

Wichita Falls, Texas 76308 Texas Highway Department 1601 Southwest Parkway

Wichita Falls, Texas 76302 The Church at Sheppard 2101 Puckett Road

Wichita Falls, Texas 76306 Cameron Gardens VFD 153 F.M. 1740

Wichita Falls, Texas 76305 Tenth & Broad Church of Christ 1319 10th Street

Wichita Falls, Texas 76301 First Baptist Family Center 300 West Bank Street

Iowa Park, Texas 76367 Martin Luther King Center 1100 Smith Street

Wichita Falls, Texas 76301 Mercy Church 3101 McNiel Avenue

Wichita Falls, Texas 76309 Floral Heights UMC 2215 10th Street

Wichita Falls, Texas 76309 First Baptist Church 406 West Garrison Street

Electra, Texas 76360 The Forum 2120 Speedway Avenue

Wichita Falls, Texas 76308 Faith Lodge #1158 3503 Kemp Boulevard

Wichita Falls, Texas 76308 Kamay VFD 8537 State Highway 258

Kamay, Texas 76369 Wesley UMC 1526 Weeks Street

Wichita Falls, Texas 76302 Legacy Church of God 1420 Loop 11

Wichita Falls, Texas 76306 Commissioner Pct. 2 Building 102 West College Street

Burkburnett, Texas 76354 Region IX Education Center 301 Loop 11

Wichita Falls, Texas 76306 Faith Baptist Church 411 South Wall Street

Iowa Park, Texas 76367 Jefferson Baptist Church 401 Jefferson Street

Wichita Falls, Texas 76306 Life Church 4350 Seymour Highway

Wichita Falls, Texas 76309 Haws Road Community Center 2635 Haws Road

Iowa Park, Texas 76367

