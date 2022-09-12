WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — After you get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots, you are less likely to contract the virus or suffer from serious symptoms. But there is still the danger of variants of the virus.

Now though, community members have the option to get a booster that protects them from that as well.

“One difference is that they offer protection against the two Omicron variants that have been causing most of the infections coronavirus is a virus. So viruses mutate and a variant is the result of that mutation. So basically viruses are really smart and they basically change their DNA to stay alive and remain infectious,” pharmacist Samantha Beard said.

The new booster is a result of the CDC deciding to do what they’re calling a booster reset to avoid another outbreak in the fall.

“They have added protein components from the omicron variant to the current or previously used vaccine composition. In doing this, they’re hoping to restore protection that has waned in people since previous vaccination,” Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health Department Adult Immunization Coordinator Jacobi Reynolds said.

Experts are advising everyone who has the vaccine and previous boosters, to also receive this booster at least two months after your last shot.

“We really expect these strains to be prevalent this fall and winter so we’re going into that season, so now is the time. Everyone who has received their primary series and it has been at least two months or if you have received your primary series and your booster and it’s been two months since your last booster,” Beard said.

An extra layer of protection now available right here in Texoma.

After receiving boosters, you might experience flu-like symptoms and tenderness of the injection site, which is normal.