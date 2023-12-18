WICHITA FALLS (KFDXKJTL) — Wichita County has a new jury duty software, and county officials said it’s already proving to be a big success.

“I would ask jurors, ‘How do you feel like this went prior to when we did it before?’ And they were like, ‘This is great.'”

That’s the kind of feedback District Clerk Leslee Mannon said she’s received since implementing the new jury duty selection software in October 2023.

“We used to send out these beautiful big yellow summons, and there’s all of these questions on the back for them to answer and then request if they want a dismissal or disqualification,” Mannon said. “Now, we send out this little postcard.”

That postcard contains a QR code and website that citizens can access virtually and instantly answer questions, request to change their appearance date or find out if they’ll even be needed.

A process that used to take many hours now takes minutes and saves the county money.

“Originally, we would have to rent out the MPEC because there’s not a big enough place here,” Mannon said.

However, the Wichita County Courthouse finally has the space.

“To turn this into a multi-purpose room, one of the big things that we wanted to do with that is have a space where we could get all of our potential jurors,” Wichita County Judge Jim Johnson said.

The courthouse has been undergoing significant upgrades, and what was once used as part of the old jail is now used for jury summons directly at the courthouse. Officials said having this new space and the new software is perfect timing.

“It really does take us forward technologically,” Johnson said. “[It] moves us forward to where we’re looking to be more customer service friendly, more juror friendly.”

From more room to new tools, courthouse officials are working toward complete efficiency.

“It’s made our lives a lot easier,” Mannon said. “I feel like it’s helped the potential jurors that we’re calling it makes their services a lot easier and smoother.”

Not only that, but the pay rate for jury duty has increased.

Now, jurors will receive $20 for the first day and $50 each day after that to incentivize residents to carry out their civic duty.

If you have further questions or need help navigating the website, you can click here.