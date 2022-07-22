WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday no new COVID-19-related deaths for the week of July 16 thru 22, 2022.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 remains at 592.

For more information on COVID-19-related deaths and how they are reported, click here. Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19-related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 24 54 149 145 202

New Cases in Wichita County

Following another uptick in new cases being confirmed in Wichita County, the Public Health District will again be reporting COVID-19 numbers weekly on Fridays.

The Health District also reported 342 new COVID-19 cases for the week of July 16 thru 22, 2022.

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic is 35,804.

There are 27 (8%) new cases that are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 315 (92%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.



There are 96 new re-infection cases. Of those, 12 (13%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 84 (87%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday, July 22, 2022, 15 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wichita County, an increase in three hospitalizations since the numbers reported on July 8, 2022.

Of the 15 hospitalizations reported on Friday, July 22, 7 are vaccine breakthrough cases, 1 is up to date and 6 have completed their primary vaccine series, but are not up to date. None of the current hospitalizations are reinfection.

The Public Health District did not provide information regarding how many patients are considered to be in critical condition.

Active Cases in Wichita County

There are currently 428 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 413 patients recovering at home and 15 hospitalizations.

The breakdown of active cases by city within Wichita County can be found below:

Wichita Falls — 345 active cases

— 345 active cases Burkburnett — 46 active cases

— 46 active cases Iowa Park — 26 active case

— 26 active case Electra — 11 active case

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

From the week of July 16-July 22, 2022, the Health District is reporting 342 new cases. 0 deaths, 15 hospitalizations, and 254 recoveries.

There are currently 428 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 413 recovering from home and 15 currently hospitalized.

The positivity rate for that two-week time period was 43%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 92%.

Vaccines in Wichita County

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

