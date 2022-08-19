WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One local organization is hosting a kickoff Friday night to get all nonprofits excited for Texoma Gives, which is less than a month away.

Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative is hosting an event to kick off the largest donation event in Texoma.

President of the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation says events like these are the ones with the biggest impact.

“Each year with Texoma Gives has been more successful than the last, and since we started in 2016, $7.3 million has been raised by the organizations participating in Texoma Gives which is amazing,” Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation President Leslie Schaffner said.

The event is called Let’s Taco Bout Texoma Gives. The goal is to bring all local nonprofits together to discuss the upcoming event and the plan of action to donate.

“It is important to make the community aware how important it is to give money to nonprofits, especially with the past years suffering from COVID,” Zavala Fundraising Donor Development Director Keyla Ahow said.

Schaffner says that Texoma Gives has served as a light for nonprofits during the pandemic.

“because as an online giving platform, people could do it safely and it was a lifeline for many of the non-profits who had lost the majority if not all of their fundraising activities.”

At this event, there will be beer, wine, and a hottest taco challenge, consisting of a special spicy pepper salsa made especially for this event.

It is a free event but for $20 you can purchase an all-you-can-eat and drink taco ticket, and the best part is all of the proceeds go straight to Texoma Gives.

“Texoma Gives is approaching very fast, Zavala working collaboratively with other nonprofits and organizations is how we make this community better,” Ahow said.