WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has died after succumbing to injuries from a crash that happened on July 22.

Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer, Sergeant Charlie Eipper said Natalie Joe Brown, 58, died August 4 at United Regional where she was being treated.

According to investigators, a 2020 White GMC Terrain was traveling east bound in the left lane of Old Iowa park Road. A 2017 black Kia Sportage was traveling west bound in the left lane.

The driver of the Kia attempted to pass a truck traveling in front of her by using the center turn lane. The Kia continued traveling over into the east bound lane striking the Terrain head on.

Officials said the driver of the Kia, a 58 year old female, had suffered a broken wrist and broken ribs.

The driver of the Terrain, a 57 year old male suffered a broken ankle while Brown, who was the sole passenger, had internal injuries and broken bones.

The WFPD Crash Investigation Unit plans to file an Intoxicated Manslaughter charge against the driver of the Kia.

Sergeant Charlie Eipper said the death of Brown makes this the tenth crash fatality in Wichita Falls for the year 2022.