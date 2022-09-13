WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Oklahoma Fair is a rich tradition for everyone on both sides of the river.

“I’m super excited now! It’s going to be a fun lively family event, so we’re excited that everyone is going to be coming out this week,” Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club President and Fair Chair Ryan Donaldson said.

While all those fair favorites like the yummy food, the fun rides, and good times are fun, this fair gives right back to the community. Proceeds go directly to several groups in town.

“All the proceeds from the Texas Oklahoma fair this year will go towards area organizations and local scholarships for students here in the state of Texas, and also eyeglass collections and helping students pay for eyeglasses,” Donaldson said.

The community loves having this fair come to town year after year.

“I just feel like it’s a good opportunity for the kids to come out and enjoy the fun, get out the house and just have fun,” one fair-goer said.

Plus, there’s a little bit of everything for you to enjoy out there.

“I like to come and eat, I love to eat. I love to play basketball, the ferris wheel you know that’s a classic girl so you guys should come out and have some fun,” another fair-goer said

“Yeah we’re ready to get this started so we can have fun,” Donaldson said.

The fair will be in town from Wednesday through Friday from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. Admission is $10 dollars per person, and wristbands can be purchased for $20. Children 12 and under get in free with an adult. Tickets for rides will be for sale on site. Some food locations are also cash only!