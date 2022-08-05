WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled another vacant house fire, marking it the third one this week caused by vagrants.

Around 5:08 p.m. on Friday, August 5, WFFD responded to the 5000 block of Kemp Boulevard of reports of a house fire. Arriving on scene, firefighters could see smoke showing from the house.

Firefighters pulled a 1-3/4 inch line and made their way into the house. They found fire in the bedroom and put the fire out in about 10 minutes.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, the fire started in the corner of the room and burned the floor and carpet. Firefighters used a chainsaw to remove some shiplap in the ceiling ad flooring, and also pulled some sheetrock to expose some hidden fire.

Ashlock says the home was vacant when firefighters arrived on scene and neighbors say there had been multiple people in and out of the home at all hours.

Firefighters found evidence of candles inside the home used for light and fire for cooking.

Ashlock says about $2,000 worth of damage was caused and no injuries were reported