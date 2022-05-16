WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New asphalt and railroad tracks to be laid at 7th Street railroad crossing.

Construction is set to begin Monday, May 23, and is expected to take five to six weeks to complete.

Construction will start with the BNSF Railway Company replacing the railway crossings, then the city’s contractor will follow with the asphalt replacement between and leading up to the tracks.

7th Street from Ohio Avuene to Lee Street will be closed with traffic control in place.

Alternative streets that can provide similar access during this closure are: Emanuel M Davis (Spur 447) Overpass, Lincoln St (FM 171), Front St, and Rosewood Ave. Access will be maintained to surrounding businesses affected by this closure.

For more information or question, call the city of Wichita Falls Engineering Division at 940-761-7477.