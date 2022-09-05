WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A display in remembrance of the worst attack in American history will soon be here in Wichita Falls at Sheppard Air Force Base.

On Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, four New York City Fire Department Firefighters will deliver a 3,000-pound remnant of twisted steel from the World Trade Center to Sheppard. It will arrive on an F.D.N.Y. truck, scored by the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

Once on base, it will proceed to the Sheppard AFB Fire Department, then on to the 82nd Training Wing Headquarters, where Brigadier General Lyle Drew ad community leaders will formally accept it.

It will then be transferred to a Sheppard Fire Department vehicle and taken to the Sheppard Annex for storage until a permanent display is ready.