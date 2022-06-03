WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s a dangerous drug taking our community by storm, but even scarier, the alarming rate of young adults falling victim to it.

“I don’t think it’s understood the fatality of this pill. It’s a one-hand fly or one-hand die, and these kids are dying,” E’s law advocate George Castro said.

That pill that Castro is talking about is the highly dangerous and addictive drug fentanyl, an opioid that is typically prescribed as a pain killer, but these days it’s landing in to the hands of our youth.

“I think it’s not being talked about enough. The silence is costing us our children. They’re dying in bulk. It’s not one every six months. It’s three, four, five a week. I’m contacted from surrounding areas of Wichita Falls like Holliday, Graham, of families telling me stories about how they thought their kid just took a pain pill,” Castro said.

Castro’s own personal battle with addiction and the people he’s seen affected by this drug are what have inspired him to speak up.

“I spent 28 years in addiction. June of last year I was introduced to Fentanyl. Within a six month time frame, I lost $22,000, both my cars, my place to live, sold all my furniture,” Castro said.

Since then, he’s been clean for 84 days, but it was when he went to seek help that he’d connect with a 19-year-old named Ethan, who was battling his addiction to Fentanyl, a battle he would lose.

“He had a lot of promise. He was 19 years old, and he made a choice not knowing that the consequences would be fatal,” Castro said.

Castro says Ethan’s death made him realize just how many of our young people might suffer the same fate, which is why he began advocating for change, even writing a letter to Governor Abbott in hopes of passing something he’s calling E’s law.

“‘E’s law’ is enforcing the dealer to be charged with murder. A lot of people contacted me and made comments saying where’s the accountability for the addict. The accountability from the addict is they paid in full with their lives,” Castro said.

Support and help from this community will help make a change.

That’s why Castro wants anyone who is able to join him in a peaceful rally in front of the county courthouse to push for E’s law. A law that can help other people out there just like Ethan.

“He was cheated this life. He should be off to college but instead, he’s on a mantle. This story is going to be a lot of families’ story if we don’t do something now,” Castro said.

Together we all can combat this crisis.

The peaceful rally will take place on June 7 at 8 a.m. in front of the Wichita County Courthouse.

Click here for more information about E’s law.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with addiction click here for local resources.