WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A retirement and assisted living facility is hoping to make the more seasoned in life have a cheerful Christmas.

Senior Care Health and Rehabilitation Center in Wichita Falls has created an ‘Angel Tree’ for residents to put cards on the tree with the gifts they wish to have for Christmas.

“So what we do here at Senior Health and Rehab is, every year, we’ll have an angel tree, basically just trying to get our residents just have a good Christmas,” Activity Director Mikayla Taptto said. “Some of them don’t have family, and so we just want to make sure they’re happy and have a normal Christmas just like everyone else.”

The facility’s mission is to provide quality and compassionate care to a community of people in need.

“But we’d really appreciate any help at all just to give our residents a very good Christmas,” Taptto said.

If you would like to help or donate presents, click here for more information.