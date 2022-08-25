WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A budget clothing store is leaving Sikes Senter Mall this September.

According to store General Manager Denise Hale, Citi Trends will close and leave the Wichita Falls area on September 17.

Hale said the decision to leave was a corporate decision that she believes was a result of rent negotiations with the mall.

Signs announcing the store’s closing date were posted on the doors Tuesday, August 23.

Only two weeks ago, Bath and Body Works announced that they also were leaving the mall to move to Quail Creek Crossing.

In August of 2021, Old Navy announced that they were relocating from the mall, but their new location in Quail Creek Crossing didn’t open until February 2022, shortly after the purchase of the mall by Kohan Retail Group.

This is a developing story.