WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For 50 years now the Backdoor Theatre has been a staple in Wichita Falls, giving folks who share a passion for all things theatre, a place to come together and improve their craft. But with the theatre being a nonprofit, they rely heavily on volunteers and donations to continue to keep the doors open.

Managing Director Jessica Wood said they need all the help they can get seeing that they’re kicking off the summer with their newest show, ‘The Addams Family’ just less than a week from now.

According to Wood, the building that houses the Backdoor Theatre was a gift from the White Family 50 years ago, but a promise had to be made. A promise to continue the Summer Youth Musical and 50 years later, the program is going stronger than ever.

“So these students are the ones you see on stage they’re also the ones that you may not see, they are running the lights they’re running sound they’re running set pieces, and the backstage management, and it’s all the youth,” Wood said.

This summer’s show is ‘The Addams Family’ but Wood said they are in desperate need of volunteers to ensure the show goes smooth.

“Our front-of-house positions are the ones that are going to be ushering, doing concessions, ticketing things like that, and Backdoor Theatre in its 50-year history has relied on volunteers for a lot of work and we still do today,” Wood said.

Wood said volunteering could also lead to something much greater than ushering or concessions.

“A lot of times our volunteers are a mix of people who just love to come to see shows and those who love being on stage and a lot of times there winds up being a cross over so our front-of-house volunteers will sometimes enjoy it so much that they start coming to auditions and then they’ll casting ensemble or a lead role,” Wood said.

And not only are you helping make sure the show goes on, but Wood also said you’re helping keep the doors open for future generations.

“Our volunteers are the lifeblood of Backdoor Theatre. As the only nonprofit community theatre in town, we rely heavily on our volunteers and we don’t take for granted the time, energy, and talent that they are putting into these shows and these programs, we wouldn’t be here without them,” Wood said.

Wood said she’s confident the community will step up and pitch in to ensure that our youth in the community have a stage to blossom on for years to come.

If you would like to volunteer, or if you would like to make a donation or purchase tickets to the upcoming show, click here.