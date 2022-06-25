WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Through different marches on Saturday, folks with Base Camp Lindsey hoped to aid in the fight against homelessness amongst veterans.

The Give a Ruck March was held Saturday morning, June 25, at City View High School.

Participants walked either the 1, 5 or 10-mile ruck. A ruck walk is walking while wearing a weighted backpack, similar to military training.

Chris De La Garza with Base Camp Lindsey said the goals of the march were to raise funds to open a shelter for homeless veterans here in Wichita Falls, collect supplies to hand out to the homeless and of course, to honor every veteran in their lives.

De La Garza said it’s encouraging to see all of the participants show up for this event.

“It’s exciting, heartwarming,” De La Garza said. “It is encouraging to see so many people that care about our military, care about our veterans and care about what Base Camp Lindsey is trying to do for our homeless veterans.”

The 10-mile route started at City View High School, went up Old Iowa Park Road, to Rifle Range Road, then on to 287 and finally back to City View.

If you couldn’t make it out to the event but would like to donate to help Base Camp Lindsey’s mission, click here.