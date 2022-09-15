WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The list of national retailers closing their storefronts in Wichita Falls continues to grow after another major home goods store announced Thursday its impending departure.

Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of over 50 locations that will be closing their doors. among those was its storefront in Wichita Falls in the Quail Creek Shopping Center, located at the corner of Lawrence Road and Maplewood Avenue.





According to CNBC, the company recently announced it would be closing about 150 stores in the upcoming months, representing about 20% of its brick-and-mortar footprint.

The news comes within weeks of Sikes Senter Mall’s longtime anchor retailer Dillard’s departing from Wichita Falls after a series of mixed messages from mall management and Dillard’s corporate office.

Quail Creek Crossing has already added Old Navy to the shopping center after its departure from Sikes Senter Mall. Additionally, plans are underway for Bath & Body Works, currently housed in Sikes Senter, to add a storefront in the shopping center as well.

It is unclear when Bed Bath & Beyond will officially close its doors in Wichita Falls, however, markdowns have already begun, with signs indicating sales on all merchandise in the store.

