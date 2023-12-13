WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new small business is now calling ‘Big Blue’ Wichita Falls home after opening “Smackalicious” to the public.

Owners April Otto and Dionne Fields said they wanted to provide folks working or shopping downtown with a one-stop shop for drink and snack needs.

They said they chose Big Blue because they noticed a demand for a place where you can get something quick and accessible without having to drive anywhere.

The pair said they are looking forward to serving those in the area and are excited to work with other small businesses.

“We’ve been in contact with just a lot of local vendors just with our small businesses that we’ve had, and so we know there is a lot in the area,” Fields and Otto said. “There’s opportunity to kind of put Wichita in the forefront, and let people see what we have and what we can do, so we want to be a part of that and invite them to take up space on our shelving and just see what we have to offer from our own city.”

Smackalicious is located on the first floor of Big Blue and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you’d like to showcase some of your products on the shelves of Smackalicious, click here for more information.