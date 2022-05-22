WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a tragic loss in the community last week, a memorial for 65-year-old Nancy Beaver was displayed to honor her and show her love of cycling.

On Monday, May 22, Bike Wichita Falls will hold a memorial bike dedication to come together and honor Nancy and her family as the cycling community mourns the loss of one of their own.

Organizers say, “while her death has left a hole in the heart of our community, her life has forever changed us.”

It will take place at Sisk Road and Southwest Parkway at the Ghost Bike from 6:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.