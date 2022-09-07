WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We are just a few days away from an event that helps a vital organization that has helped thousands of victims of child abuse over the past 26 years.

The 5th Annual Bingo, Bags, and Badges hosted by Patsy’s House is set to kick off this Saturday, September 10. Executive Director Denise Roberts said this event brings in funds that will go a long way in helping them fulfill their mission of hope, healing and justice.

For nearly three decades, Patsy’s House Children’s Advocacy Center has been partnering up with the Wichita Falls Police Department to help bring justice to victims of domestic and child abuse right here in Wichita Falls, and for four years now, they’ve been partnering up in a different, more entertaining way.

“People are going to be playing bingo for a chance to win a fabulous bag, and our officers are going to be walking and modeling on the runway to fun music, so it’s just going to be a fun night with great food and drinks and just lots of entertainment,” Roberts said.

The annual Bingo, Bags, and Badges event helps raise funds that go straight back into the organization that has helped so many over the years, an organization that Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the WFPD said is important to stay operational.

“Patsy’s House, that whole operation, is indispensable to our community, and for our children, they help us with our investigations of crimes against our children and doing interviews and so forth, which is just crucial to when we’re looking at trying to solve cases and then prosecute someone in the future for the crime against them,” Eipper said.

Roberts and Eipper both see and hear about traumatic events on nearly a daily basis and say it’s nice to get together under different circumstances.

“That is one of our goals, is to provide that healing and justice for them and give them a safe place to be able to talk about what happened, but this is really a chance for us to do something fun, like I said, with our partners and the community and just let our hair down, and all for a good cause,” Roberts said.

“It’s never a good thing to have to even read reports, let alone investigate and speak with the children themselves; it’s tough listening to some of those stories that our children go through, so this is definitely a way to get out and have fun with one another and have fun with the community that shows up to help with the fundraiser,” Eipper said.

Roberts encourages everyone to come out and help an organization that has served as an important tool for our community.

Bingo, Bags, and Badges kicks off at the MPEC this Saturday, and doors open at 7 p.m.

For information on how to purchase your tickets, click here.