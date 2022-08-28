WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A body was found in an empty lot on the corner of 9th and Denver Streets Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 2:10 p.m. Sunday, August 28, Wichita Falls Police responded to the 1900 block of 9th Street for a report of a body found in an empty lot.

According to WFPD Sgt. Adam Maloney, the body of a male was found on a mattress partially hidden by shrubs on the lot.

Sgt. Maloney said the man has likely been there for a while and was possibly homeless.

Wichita Falls Detectives are investigating the scene now. We will keep you updated as soon as we’re able to learn more about this situation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.