WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Booker T. Washington Elementary School can look forward to more sensory items thanks to a special donation of $1,000.

The donation was on behalf of Titus Woodard Jr. and Titus Outreach Ministry to the school’s special education department.

Special education teacher Contina Mcneely said she is thankful for the donation because she said the special education department doesn’t have a lot of funds so they get to use the money to buy tools to further the students’ learning.

“Special education is important to every elementary school,” Assistant Principal Synquis Lewis said. “We have students that just need extra attention, they need something in the classroom to just help them focus. This donation will help us to ensure all students receive their education.”

Sensory items can be anything that stimulates the senses, whether it’s sight, sound, smell, taste or touch. It’s been proven that sensory input can improve children’s learning ability.